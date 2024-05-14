Wednesday will offer pleasant weather. Thursday and Friday, not so much

Wednesday will be another nice one in Calgary.

Expect sun and cloud for most of the day, with clouds increasing in the afternoon.

There is a small chance we could see a couple of raindrops after 4:30 p.m.

It will get gusty later in the day, too.

A system will roll in for Thursday and Friday.

This will give us on-off rain and drop our daytime high to 10 C on Friday.

We will get into the low teens on the long weekend.

There will be sun and cloud throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday, but lingering instability could create some late-day pop-up showers or thunderstorms.

I will keep you posted on this as we get closer to May Long.