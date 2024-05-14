CALGARY
Calgary

    • Wednesday will offer pleasant weather. Thursday and Friday, not so much

    Share

    Wednesday will be another nice one in Calgary.

    Expect sun and cloud for most of the day, with clouds increasing in the afternoon.

    There is a small chance we could see a couple of raindrops after 4:30 p.m.

    It will get gusty later in the day, too.

    A system will roll in for Thursday and Friday.

    This will give us on-off rain and drop our daytime high to 10 C on Friday.

    We will get into the low teens on the long weekend.

    There will be sun and cloud throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday, but lingering instability could create some late-day pop-up showers or thunderstorms.

    I will keep you posted on this as we get closer to May Long.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News