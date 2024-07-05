Young people looking for jobs are facing an uphill battle, according to Statistics Canada data

Many young people are struggling to find work, according to Statistics Canada.

Keb Wold recently graduated from the University of Calgary with a degree in Kinesiology but he's had a tough time finding work in his field.

He's currently working three part-time jobs totalling approximately 30 hours of work per week.

"I applied to over 35 jobs. Barely heard back from any of them," Wold said.

"It was very frustrating and very stressful."

Wold currently works at Orange Theory as a coach and the University of Calgary as a physical therapy and research assistant.

He says he's fortunate with his current rental situation because he isn't saving much money.

In June, the employment rate fell to 46.8 per cent for returning students aged 15 to 24.

Outside of June 2020, during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, that is the lowest rate for that age demographic since 1998.

"This marks a notable decline from the recent high of 53.7 per cent observed in June 2022," the Statistics Canada survey says.

"This indicates that students are facing more difficulties finding work as they enter the summer job market."

Prospect Human Services CEO Kevin McNichol says this trend is one his agency is noticing.

"This is the group that's most impacted by the rapid growth and the high skills and experience and maturity of the people coming into this province," McNichol said.

"It's tough. … This is the group that you know, whenever there's a disruption in the labour force, is the most impacted because they lack work experience."

McNichol pointed to the cost-of-living crisis many Albertans are facing, which has more people picking up second jobs, pushing others entirely out of the labour force.

"Very experienced people are taking lower or less experienced jobs, which is further putting downward pressure and pushing youth out," he said.

McNichol also says the 46.8 per cent of returning students looking for work doesn't tell the full picture.

"What's not captured in there is those that have just given up or just have recognized there is no point -- I'm not even going to bother looking for work at this point," he said.