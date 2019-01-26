A teenage boy was taken to hospital on Saturday afternoon after he was burned during a cooking incident in northwest Calgary.

Firefighters were called to a home on Bermondsey Place N.W. at about 1:30 p.m. for reports of a kitchen fire.

When they arrived, they learned that a teenage boy was cooking with vegetable oil when it suddenly boiled over. Some of the extremely hot liquid splashed onto him and left the boy severely burned.

Police were called to escort the ambulance to the Alberta Children's Hospital.

Paramedics say his injuries are not life threatening.