Canadian comic Ron James reflects on 30-plus-year career ahead of Banff show

Comedian Ron James performs this weekend in Banff, one of dozens of Canadian communities where he’s honed his craft over a more than 30-year career.

The Nova Scotia-born comic said he’s done stand-up comedy “from Corner Brook to Courtenay-Comox.”

“I wouldn’t have traded it for the world,” James said in an interview with CTV News.

James said social media and political polarization have changed the landscape for him as a comedian.

“There’s aspects I miss about an analog world,” he said.

“For the most part, there was a civility. There was a civility in parliament. There was a civility in neighbourhoods. And the vitriolic nature of social media has changed everything.”

James performs at the Jenny Belzberg Theatre at the Banff Centre on Saturday, June 1.