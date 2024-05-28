CALGARY
Calgary

    • Canadian comic Ron James reflects on 30-plus-year career ahead of Banff show

    Share

    Comedian Ron James performs this weekend in Banff, one of dozens of Canadian communities where he’s honed his craft over a more than 30-year career.

    The Nova Scotia-born comic said he’s done stand-up comedy “from Corner Brook to Courtenay-Comox.”

    “I wouldn’t have traded it for the world,” James said in an interview with CTV News.

    James said social media and political polarization have changed the landscape for him as a comedian.

    “There’s aspects I miss about an analog world,” he said.

    “For the most part, there was a civility. There was a civility in parliament. There was a civility in neighbourhoods. And the vitriolic nature of social media has changed everything.”

    • Watch the full interview in the player above

    James performs at the Jenny Belzberg Theatre at the Banff Centre on Saturday, June 1.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News