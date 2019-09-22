About 1,500 people are expected to run, walk or wheel in a special race to raise funds for children's mental health initiatives in the City of Calgary on Sunday.

The third annual RBC Race for Kids is a six kilometre race that takes place at 9 a.m. at Heritage Park in southwest Calgary.

The aim of the event is to raise money for a new Centre for Child & Adolescent Mental Health through the Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation.

In addition to the race, participants will be able to take part in a number of activities and challenges as well as some other fun things like a pancake breakface, face painting and dance competitions.

Organizers behind the event say the establishment of a new mental health centre for youth is very important to the City of Calgary.

"The new Centre for Child & Adolescent Mental Health promises to change the landscape of mental health care for children and teens in our community, ensuring young people and their families have better access to the right care, in the right place, at the right time," said Saifa Koonar, president and CEO of the Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation in a release.

The agency says mental health issues are the single largest health problem facing youth in Canada.

One in five children and teenagers struggle with a mental health challenge.

The RBC Race for the Kids began in 2009 and takes place in 17 cities around the world.