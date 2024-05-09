YW Calgary marks success of two-year campaign

YW Calgary is celebrating the success of a two-year campaign that, among other things, saw the redevelopment of the former Sheriff King Home into the YW Crisis Shelter.

"The contributions Calgarians made to this campaign highlight the confidence they have in YW Calgary’s ability to continue providing exceptional services, positively impacting families while advocating for needed systemic changes in our communities," said honourary campaign chair Joanne Cuthbertson in a Thursday news release.

The charity has been offering crisis supports for women and their children for more than 40 years.

"This campaign helps to ensure those resources remain available while positioning YW to continue our focus on preventative programming to help decrease domestic violence in our community," said YW Calgary CEO Sue Tomney.

Another aspect of the campaign was the completion of the new affordable housing building, the YW Taylor Family Home.

In addition to more than 170 women and 250 children who were supported through the crisis shelter in 2023, YW says it provided safe and affordable housing to 31 women and more than 100 children.

"The response we have seen from both public and private sector contributors is inspiring and highlights the importance of these facilities as well as the far-reaching impacts of YW’s work," said Tomney.

While charity says it has surpassed its campaign fundraising target, it is not revealing the total raised until Thursday night.