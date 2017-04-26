A week after a home in Airdrie was broken into while children were alone inside, a city councilor want changes made to legislation.

It was a terrifying incident for two Airdrie girls when men came to the door looking like they were doing door-to-door sales last Wednesday afternoon. The 14-year-old didn’t open the door but then heard glass breaking and took her four-year-old sister upstairs to hide.

By the time police arrived, the men were gone. A neighbour passing by at the time caught dashcam video of the men which police are using to try to track them down. Now a city councilor wants changes made to help people recognize if the person at the door is a threat.

“It would make a lot more sense and a little bit more safety for people if you saw something like Telus or Shaw Cable or organizations like that have picture ID hanging on a lanyard,” said Allan Hunter, Airdrie City Councilor.

In Alberta, most companies that sell products door-to-door must be licensed with the province and wear identification.

Hunter said that rule should be more comprehensive and said he discussed his concerns with the province.

“To have the Alberta Government look to say do we need to expand on legislation that gives municipalities the power to put rules in place for any type of door to door solicitation,” he said, adding that governments should do everything possible to help citizens stay safe in their own homes.

“There’s always going to be bad guys,” he said. “They will look for ways around whatever rule and regulation we put in place, this is just one more little piece that says we as a community are going to stand together, policing is everybody’s responsibility not just the police, it’s ours to teach our kids, its ours to put out there in the community.”

The family of the home where the incident occurred is still feeling afraid and have installed a new security system, but said they think Hunter’s idea is a good one.

In the meantime, RCMP are looking for three suspects and ask anyone else who may have video or information on the incident to come forward.