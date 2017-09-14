Airdrie RCMP has arrested a 37-year-old man who was damaging property in the community north of Calgary.

Police responded to the call, at about 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday, after a man was seen causing a disturbance in Thorburn and Big Springs.

They were told the man had broken a number of items inside his own home before he went outside and began to throw rocks at a parked vehicle.

The man then destroyed a neighbour’s fence and stole a hockey stick, holding it like a firearm while pretending to shoot at passing vehicles.

The suspect was soon found at the intersection of East Lake Boulevard and Thorburn Drive where he was arrested without incident. He was determined to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Warren Robert Eyapaise is charged with:

mischief over $5,000

two counts of mischief under $5,000

theft under $5,000

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

causing a disturbance

breach of probation

Eyapaise remains in custody and is expected to appear in court via CCTV on September 21.