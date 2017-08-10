Police are investigating a single vehicle collision on Highway 93 that killed a man and sent a woman to hospital on Wednesday.

RCMP responded to a crash on the highway about 63 kilometres north of Lake Louise at about 4:15 p.m. and say a Dodge Ram truck lost control in the southbound lane and rolled near the north end of Waterfowl Lake.

A 26-year-old man from Alaska was driving the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman who was a passenger in the vehicle received minor injuries and was treated at the scene by first responders.

Police say alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash.

Traffic on the highway was impacted for several hours while police and crews worked to clear the crash.