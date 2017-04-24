In an effort to streamline the court system and modernize law in Alberta, the NDP government has made the move to eliminate arrest warrants for Albertans wanted for minor infractions.

Starting May 1, residents of Alberta will no longer face jail time if they fail to pay their fines for things like not shoveling their sidewalk or riding transit without a ticket.

Under the old system, if you were ticketed for a minor offence and didn’t pay the fine or appear in court, a warrant was issued for your arrest.

Officials say almost half of the 200,000 outstanding warrants in Alberta are for minor offences.

Kathleen Ganley, Alberta’s Justice Minister, says Bill 9 will help police and court staff by improving efficiency.

“The new measures will allow police and court staff to focus time on serious violent offences. The new system also ensures that consequences remain in place for people who break the law, but there are civil methods which are fairer and more efficient.”

Bill 9 includes regulations that allow authorities to garnish the wages or deduct fines from income tax refunds from individuals who don’t pay their fines.