Officials are advising anyone who recently purchased a dog to be on the lookout for signs and symptoms of parvovirus after the disease was discovered at the Calgary Humane Society earlier this week.

The city’s animal shelter was closed on April 25th when a number of seized dogs developed canine parvovirus symptoms.

The dogs were removed from a southern Alberta property on Monday along with a number of cats, rabbits and turtles.

The animals were isolated from other dogs at the Calgary Humane Society and an investigation was launched.

Soon after they were taken in, vets noticed one dog displaying symptoms of the virus and the dog's tests came back positive. A second dog also tested positive and both dogs were euthanized because the disease was at an advanced stage.

A third dog has since tested positive and is being treated at an off-site clinic.

Officials at the Calgary Humane Society made the decision to close the facility so it could be sanitized to prevent the disease from spreading.

The owner of the dogs recently sold puppies raised at the property where they were seized but privacy legislation prevents the release of the owner’s identity.

Dog owners are advised to keep vaccinations up to date to keep pets healthy and people who have puppies and young dogs with unknown or unverified medical histories should pay particular attention.

Parvovirus is extremely contagious and can spread easily between unvaccinated dogs.

Symptoms can develop after an incubation period of 3 – 10 days and include; severe vomiting, diarrhea (often bloody) and a lack of appetite.

Animals that are affected will display signs of extreme lethargy, depression and dehydration.

Officials say vaccinations can help prevent the infection but dogs vaccinated within the last two weeks and puppies that haven’t completed the series of shots are particularly prone.

Pet owners should see a veterinarian immediately if their dog develops symptoms as the disease can be fatal if it is not treated.

Alberta SPCA says the investigation is ongoing and that it is taking care of the costs associated with caring for the seized dogs.

Officials at the Calgary Humane Society say they plan to reopen the Adoptions area, store and reception on Monday at noon.

For more information on parvovirus, click HERE