The Alberta Serious Incident Response Teams say that a Morley man shot by police last week was armed with a homemade, shotgun type weapon.

A pair of police officers encountered a 26-year-old man sleeping inside a car on Haskayne Avenue in Gleichen in the early morning hours of October 19.

When they tried to rouse him, a confrontation took place, resulting in one of the officers opening fire.

The man sustained serious injuries and died at the scene.

Members of ASIRT say that the man was armed with a homemade, shotgun type weapon.

Authorities say the weapon will be examined to determine if it is functional as a gun and what, if any, role in played in the incident.

