RCMP in Revelstoke has found a vehicle believed to be associated with a man sought by Calgary police in connection with a murder.

Officers found the 2006 Toyota Corolla in the community on Tuesday. A man was found inside the vehicle and was later declared dead by EMS at the scene.

He has not been identified at this time.

On Monday, police issued a request for tips from the public to locate 32-year-old Mohammadali Darabi. Darabi was wanted for questioning after his roommate was found dead in a home in the 2300 block of Oakmoor Drive S.W. on Sunday.

An autopsy of the victim was completed on Tuesday, but police are withholding his identity until family can be notified. The CPS Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate the case.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police using the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org