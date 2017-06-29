Bowden man charged in 1997 sexual assault in Beltline area
Published Thursday, June 29, 2017 9:44AM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 29, 2017 10:11AM MDT
DNA evidence has led police to a suspect in a sexual assault that happened in the city’s southwest almost 20 years ago.
On August 14, 1997, a woman was walking along 8 Street S.W., between 10th and 11th Avenues, when she was approached by a man.
The man pulled the woman into an alley where she was then threatened and sexually assaulted.
He then made her walk through alleys for a few blocks before he fled the area.
The crime went unsolved until last November when a man, who was already in police custody on another matter, turned himself in to RCMP for a sexual assault that happened in the 1990s.
Calgary police followed up on the information and reviewed a number of unsolved cases to see if they could make a match.
DNA evidence was linked to the 1997 incident and charges were laid.
Charles Henry Desjarlais, 54, of Bowden, is charged with sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, uttering threats and kidnapping.
Desjarlais remains in police custody.
