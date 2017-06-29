DNA evidence has led police to a suspect in a sexual assault that happened in the city’s southwest almost 20 years ago.

On August 14, 1997, a woman was walking along 8 Street S.W., between 10th and 11th Avenues, when she was approached by a man.

The man pulled the woman into an alley where she was then threatened and sexually assaulted.

He then made her walk through alleys for a few blocks before he fled the area.

The crime went unsolved until last November when a man, who was already in police custody on another matter, turned himself in to RCMP for a sexual assault that happened in the 1990s.

Calgary police followed up on the information and reviewed a number of unsolved cases to see if they could make a match.

DNA evidence was linked to the 1997 incident and charges were laid.

Charles Henry Desjarlais, 54, of Bowden, is charged with sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, uttering threats and kidnapping.

Desjarlais remains in police custody.