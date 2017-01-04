The Catholic Church has accepted the resignation of Calgary Bishop Fred Henry, the outspoken leader who came under fire last year for his stance on Alberta’s Gay-Straight Alliances.

Henry is 73, two years short of the mandatory retirement age for bishops.

Last January, Henry lashed out at the provincial government in a letter over the newly established LGBTQ guidelines in Alberta schools.

Henry accused the government of not consulting the Catholic community and breathing ‘pure secularism’.

In another letter, he called them anti-Catholic and totalitarian and said that gender is determined by God and should not be questioned.

Henry will be replaced by William McGrattan, who most recently served as the bishop of the Diocese of Peterborough.