A Calgary man is urging people to do something about Alberta's low organ donation rate.

Tyler Wiebe was dianosed with a rare liver disease as a teen which slowly got worse until by the age of 28, it was life-threatening.

“I was told I couldn’t drive, I couldn’t look after my son by myself because toxins were building up, going into my brain and confusion, essentially I was like a toddler myself,” he said. “I got to a point that I was getting scared I wouldn’t see my family anymore.”

In the end, he was one of the lucky ones. Within three months of being placed on a waitlist for a new liver, he got one, but not everyone is so lucky.

About 10 per cent of Albertans have registered to be donors, a low number compared to other provinces. Health care workers hope it's only because the program is so new, launched just three years ago in Alberta.

“My message for Albertans is to make a personal decision to yourself about donation and let your family know,” said Ryan Baht, Southern Alberta Organ and Tissue Donation Program.

Tyler echos that sentiment and is doing well with his new liver. He is now giving back by working at the Canadian Liver Foundation.

You can learn more about organ and tissue donation here.