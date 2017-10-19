A constable with the Calgary Police Service is facing charges for allegedly pointing his firearm at a driver during a traffic stop in 2016.

Police say two uniformed officers were in an unmarked car on October 28, 2016 when one of them spotted a man allegedly making a rude gesture towards them from a nearby vehicle.

The officers conducted a traffic stop and police say the driver of the vehicle stopped and then drove forward a few more car lengths before coming to a complete stop.

One of the officers left the police car, drew his service weapon and then approached the vehicle and allegedly pointed the firearm at the driver for a few seconds.

The driver was arrested and issued a ticket for stunting.

A formal complaint was later made by the driver to the Professional Standards Section and an investigation into the incident was launched.

Adam Massart, a six year member of the service, is charged with one count of unlawfully pointing a firearm under Section 87(1) of the Criminal Code.

Officials say Massart’s status with the police service is still being determined.

An update on the charges will be provided by Inspector Keith Cane from the Professional Standards Section at 1:00 p.m.

Watch the livestream HERE.