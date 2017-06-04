

CTV Calgary Staff





The President of Mount Royal University released a statement on Sunday confirming one of the victims of the recent attacks in London was a graduate of the school’s social work program.

"It is with great sadness that we learned an alumna of Mount Royal University was killed in a horrific act of violence in London this weekend,” said Dr. David Docherty in the statement. “Christine Archibald was a truly outstanding student who completed her coursework at Mount Royal in 2014 and officially received her Social Work diploma in 2015.”

“Our deepest condolences go to her family and loved ones, as well as to members of our community who are grieving her loss.”

According to her family, Archibald, who was from Castlegar, British Columbia, had spent time working at a homeless shelter before moving to Europe to be with her fiancé.

Archibald was one of seven people killed in Saturday night's terrorist attack in London.