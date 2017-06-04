Canadian woman killed in London attacks was a graduate of Mount Royal University
The east gate of Mount Royal University (file)
CTV Calgary Staff
Published Sunday, June 4, 2017 6:18PM MDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 4, 2017 6:19PM MDT
The President of Mount Royal University released a statement on Sunday confirming one of the victims of the recent attacks in London was a graduate of the school’s social work program.
"It is with great sadness that we learned an alumna of Mount Royal University was killed in a horrific act of violence in London this weekend,” said Dr. David Docherty in the statement. “Christine Archibald was a truly outstanding student who completed her coursework at Mount Royal in 2014 and officially received her Social Work diploma in 2015.”
“Our deepest condolences go to her family and loved ones, as well as to members of our community who are grieving her loss.”
According to her family, Archibald, who was from Castlegar, British Columbia, had spent time working at a homeless shelter before moving to Europe to be with her fiancé.
Archibald was one of seven people killed in Saturday night's terrorist attack in London.
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from Calgary
- Canadian woman killed in London attacks was a graduate of Mount Royal University
- One dead following Saturday night shooting at basketball court in Forest Lawn
- David Khan selected as leader of the Alberta Liberal Party
- Stampeders cornerback itching to return to football following offseason distractions
- Moose makes a splash in Currie Barracks