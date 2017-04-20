A joint investigation has led to charges being laid after pharmacies were robbed in Alberta and Ontario.

On March 20th, RCMP responded to an armed robbery at the Crossfield Pharmacy, followed a short time later by another robbery at the Sandstone Pharmacy, both in Airdrie.

Then on March 30th, RCMP went to Sandul’s Pharmacy in Black Diamond for a reported armed robbery.

On April 5th, a fourth robbery occurred at a pharmacy in Bragg Creek.

In each case, a man armed with a knife stole prescription medications including opiates.

In April, RCMP began investigating all four robberies at the same time that Ontario Provincial Police were investigating 14 robberies across that province from October 2016 to March 2017.

RCMP and OPP collaborated and identified Dustin Ross Robinson, 34, as a suspect. He was formerly a resident of Sarnia, Ontario but had moved to Calgary.

Search warrants were conducted at a home and vehicle in Calgary and a work site in Fort McMurray and narcotics taken during the robberies were found, leading to Robinson's arrest.

Robinson faces four charges in Alberta and an additional 24 charges in Ontario.