

CTV Calgary Staff





Calgary's city council approved plans for the Green Line's route and station locations on Monday afternoon and the line will cater to about 11,000 riders a day when it's done.

The track from 16th Avenue North to the downtown is expected to cost about $800 million and last week council voted to drop two stations from the plan.

It will now make 28 stops and the city and federal government had set aside $1.5 billion to complete the LRT System but the province says it won't weigh in with cash until it sees a firm plan from the city.

"Obviously it's a very, very, very big number but the indications that I've had from them is that they're very positive about it, they really see the benefits of the Green Line and they are thinking hard about how to make it work," said Mayor Nenshi.

Stage one of the project will run from 16th Avenue north to Shepard Station in the southeast and is expected to be finished in 2026.

The city says it is not yet ready to go ahead with plans to extend the line beyond 16th Avenue as a number of properties still need to be acquired and that could take years.