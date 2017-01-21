A climber suffered injuries to his legs after falling from the upper ridge of Mt. Lorette in Kananaskis Country on Friday.

According to members of the Kananaskis Country Public Safety Section, the man was crossing the mountain’s upper ridge when he fell roughly 40 metres to a snow pack below. After landing, the man tumbled a distance of more than 100 metres before his journey was halted by a tree.

The man’s cell phone, the only phone being carried by members of his group, was lost during the slide.

A fellow climber descended the ridge and called for help. Members of the Kananaskis Country Public Safety Section successfully removed the injured man from the mountain and into the care of an awaiting EMS crew.

EMS Public Education Officer Adam Loria says the man, believed to be in his 20’s, was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary in non-life threatening condition. The climber suffered a number of soft tissue injuries and possible fractures.

The Kananaskis Country Public Safety Section says snow increases the difficulty on a number of routes and recommends climbers be equipped with crampons and avalanche gear. At this time of year, climbers should be aware of potentially inclement weather and rapidly approaching nightfall.