A month-long cookie selling campaign has come to an end at Sunterra market and on Monday officials presented Inn from the Cold with a cheque for over $46,000.

The #LuckyStarsCookie initiative was created to help support homeless children and their families and was rolled out at all of Sunterra’s Calgary stores in December.

“We know that all the money that goes to Inn from the Cold gets really well used for people in significant need and for us we thought about Christmas and also thought about initiatives that occur and other retailers would ask about donations at the till and instead of that we just said why don’t we put a cookie program together,” said Glen Price from Sunterra.

The cookie program raised a total of $46,915.00 for the charity and Price says the results exceeded their expectations.

“We always shoot high too so we had big expectations but certainly it’s more money, in a really great way, than what we had anticipated so yeah, it was thousands and thousands of cookies and thanks to our customers, of course it wouldn’t have happened without the support of our customers and our team too,” said Price.

Inn from the Cold officials say the shelter is running at capacity right now and the funds will be used for support programs and to keep the facility going.

“Primarily it’s going towards our shelter but also some of our medical programs. What we’ve found is that a lot of our families have complex needs and often that comes out medically so if we can better support our families medically then we can change their outcomes,” said Abe Brown, Executive Director of Inn from the Cold.

Sunterra market has had a long-standing relationship with the charity and organizers plan to make the cookie campaign an annual event.