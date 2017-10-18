Helicopter crews are dumping buckets of water on a wildfire that is burning near the town of Coleman and officials say the fire doubled in size overnight.

The fire started on Tuesday on the west side of the community and was pushed along by powerful winds.

“Wind has calmed down. We have three helicopters in the air bucketing the fire right now and one bird dog so lots of resources on the ground,” said Blair Painter, Mayor of Crowsnest Pass. “They’re hitting the fire hard. So not much progress overnight. ”

Fire officials say the blaze is burning out of control and now covers about 106 hectares.

The fire is about three kilometres west of Coleman and an evacuation order remains in effect for Crowsnest Pass.

Officials say wind is hampering firefighting efforts and that fire guards were constructed to help protect the community.

“They have a barrier around the fire. It’s still dangerous because if the winds pick up things could change very quickly,” said Painter. “We were able to divert the fire and unfortunately it did jump the river and went up to the north side and into the MacGillivray area.”

About 150 people were moved out of one section of Coleman on Tuesday and about 80 registered at the evacuation centre in Pincher Creek but only two required overnight accommodation.

The rest of the community has been told to be ready to move at a moment’s notice if the fire creeps closer.

Highway 3 from Coleman to the B.C. boundary remains closed to motorists and some drivers spent the night in their vehicles at the side of the road.

Officials say two barns and two outbuildings have been destroyed and a local fish hatchery was also damaged.

There are currently Four States of Local Emergency in effect:



Medicine Hat Wheatland County Municipality of Crowsnest Pass Municipal District of Acadia

Evacuation orders have been lifted for:

Wheatland County: Residents are now allowed to return home. Four homes were lost in the hamlet of Gleichen, two homes were lost in the hamlet of Stobart.

Cypress County: The fire has been extinguished. Local authorities are coordinating return of evacuees.

M.D. of Willow Creek: The fire has been extinguished. The Municipal District of Willow Creek Fires Services is coordinating the re-entry of evacuees.

Rockyview County: One home was reported lost in Airdrie. Residents have been allowed back.

Acadia: Two homes were reported lost in Acadia Valley.

Siksika First Nation: Two homes were reported lost.

