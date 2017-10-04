ALERT’s organized crime team has seized more than $150,000 worth of crack cocaine from a property in Lethbridge and two Edmonton men are now facing drug charges.

Police launched an investigation in July after receiving a tip from the public and searched a home and a vehicle in the 300 block of 13 Street South on September 27, 2017.

A 19-year-old man was arrested and investigators confiscated more than 1.5 kilograms of crack cocaine, which was packaged for sale at the street-level.

Police also seized cellphones, marijuana and over $8,000 in cash.

“This is a significant seizure not only in terms of the amount of drugs seized, but also for the safety of the community,” said ALERT Lethbridge Staff Sgt. Jason Walper. “We’re confident that this operation has put a dent in Lethbridge’s drug trade, and ALERT and its partners here will continue to work to make further inroads.”

Abel Gebeyehu, 19, of Edmonton is charged with one count each of: possession of a controlled substance for the purposes of trafficking; possession of marijuana; and possession of proceeds of crime.



Brandon Ferguson, 21, of Edmonton, is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance for the purposes of trafficking.



Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).