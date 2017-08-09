CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Extreme fire risk in Waterton Lakes National Park prompts closure of trails and campgrounds
Map of closed areas within Waterton Lakes National Park as of August 9, 2017 (Parks Canada)
CTV Calgary Staff
Published Wednesday, August 9, 2017 3:23PM MDT
Parks Canada officials have taken the precautionary action of closing several backcountry campgrounds and trails in Waterton Lakes National Park due to fire risk despite the fact there are no wildfire currently burning inside the park.
According to Parks Canada, fire danger within the park has reached an extreme level as a result of minimal precipitation over the last four weeks. Aerial surveys of the park are being conducted to monitor lightning strikes which may spark wildfires.
The park remains under a fire ban and the following areas of the park are currently closed to the public:
Backcountry campgrounds
- Alderson Lake
- Bertha Bay
- Bertha Lake
- Boundary Bay
- Crandell Lake
- Goat Lake
- Lone Lake
- Snowshoe
- Lone Lake
- Twin Lakes
Trails
- Avion Ride (from Goat Lake campground to Snowshoe Cabin)
- Boundary Creek (from Summit Lake to U.S. border)
- Lineham Ridge
- Lost Lake Trail
- Sage Pass Trail
- South Kootenay Pass Trail
- Tamarack Trail (from Blue Grouse Basin to Rowe Meadow)
For updated information on closures and fire bans within the park, visit Waterton Lakes National Park - Important Bulletins