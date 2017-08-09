

CTV Calgary Staff





Parks Canada officials have taken the precautionary action of closing several backcountry campgrounds and trails in Waterton Lakes National Park due to fire risk despite the fact there are no wildfire currently burning inside the park.

According to Parks Canada, fire danger within the park has reached an extreme level as a result of minimal precipitation over the last four weeks. Aerial surveys of the park are being conducted to monitor lightning strikes which may spark wildfires.

The park remains under a fire ban and the following areas of the park are currently closed to the public:

Backcountry campgrounds

Alderson Lake

Bertha Bay

Bertha Lake

Boundary Bay

Crandell Lake

Goat Lake

Lone Lake

Snowshoe

Twin Lakes

Trails

Avion Ride (from Goat Lake campground to Snowshoe Cabin)

Boundary Creek (from Summit Lake to U.S. border)

Lineham Ridge

Lost Lake Trail

Sage Pass Trail

South Kootenay Pass Trail

Tamarack Trail (from Blue Grouse Basin to Rowe Meadow)

For updated information on closures and fire bans within the park, visit Waterton Lakes National Park - Important Bulletins