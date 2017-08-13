An early morning fire in a northwest neighbourhood left one home damaged but all occupants of the residence are accounted for.

According to Calgary Fire Department officials, fire crews were called to a home in the 1600 block of 46 Street Northwest, in the community of Montgomery, at approximately 3:15 a.m. following reports of a house fire.

On arrival, firefighters encountered flames and smoke spewing from the building but the four adults who had been inside had exited the building under their own power.

Crews doused the roof and attic of the home before entering the building to launch an internal attack on the blaze. The fire was extinguished and firefighters remained on scene throughout the morning to ensure hotspots did not reignite.

Fire officials say the home did have working smoke alarms installed.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage to the building have not been confirmed. As of Sunday morning, the residents of the home remain temporarily displaced.