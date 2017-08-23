It’s a big lottery and there’s a big house up for grabs.

The Calgary Health Trust revealed the grand prize showhome for the Hospital Home Lottery on Wednesday, a 5,000 square foot estate in the southeast community of Mahogany.

The open concept home features modern décor, floor-to-ceiling windows and even a private dock.

Ticket sales will directly benefit the dialysis and kidney failure unit at the Peter Lougheed Hospital and other units at the Rockyview General Hospital.

Even if you don’t win the showhome, organizers say there are lots of great prizes up for grabs.

“In addition to the grand prize which you’re seeing today, there’s a bonus prize which is a trip to Marlon Brando’s island [in French Polynesia] and a Porsche or $150,000 cash,” said Calgary Health Trust CEO Dr. Chris Eagle.

The home lottery has raised over $100M for hospitals in Calgary.