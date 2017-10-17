Strong winds fanned the flames of a fire on the southeast side of Airdrie forcing the evacuation of residents from the community of Sharp Hill.

RCMP and fire crews were in the neighbourhood to assist residents and officials say all have been safely evacuated.

One home was destroyed by fire and crews say a second is at risk

A reception centre has been set up at Genesis Place for evacuees.

Officials say crews have most of the fire under control and are watching for flare ups and hot spots.

Smoke could be seen from Highway 2 and traffic on the roadway was also affected.

There is no word yet on when residents will be able to return to their homes and evacuees are currently being helped by emergency management and victim's assistance.