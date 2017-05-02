Police have identified a man who was dropped off at a Calgary hospital on Sunday night with injuries that led to his death.

Timothy Albert Voytilla, 44, of Calgary, was brought to the Peter Lougheed Hospital just before midnight on Sunday with life threatening injuries and later died.

The person who brought him in was interviewed by police and it was determined that Voytilla was injured in the neighbourhood of Tuxedo Park near 29 Avenue and 2 Street northeast.

Investigators do not believe the incident was random and it is now being investigated as a homicide.

An autopsy has been completed but the exact cause of death has not been released.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police or the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877.