

CTV Calgary Staff





The jury in the second-degree murder trial of Joshua Mitchell has found the young man guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter in connection with the death of a Calgary mom in 2015.

Maryam Rashidi Ashtiani was on her fourth shift as an attendant at the Centex gas station on 16 Avenue N.W. on June 7, 2015 when the driver of a truck fled without paying for $113 worth of diesel.

Ashtiani watched the truck drive to a nearby parking lot and decided to confront the driver, demanding payment for the fuel. The driver attempted to flee and Ashtiani jumped onto the hood, fell off and was run over. The 35-year-old woman's injuries proved fatal.

Police identified Mitchell, who was 20 years old at the time, as the suspected driver and he was arrested in the days following the deadly incident.

Closing arguments in the trial were given on Thursday and the Crown said it’s clear that Mitchell had the intent to kill her while the defence claimed the driver was unable to avoid running over Ashtiania as she continually jumped onto the truck.

Both legal teams agree that Mitchell is guilty of the other charges laid against him in connection with the incident including hit and run, theft of fuel and the theft of the truck.

The judge, in the instruction to the jury, said that the Crown must prove that when Mitchell succeeded in shaking Ashtiani off the truck and ran over her, that he meant to cause her death and was reckless on whether death ensued or not.

On Friday afternoon, after nearly 11 hours of jury deliberations, Mitchell was found guilty of manslaughter. The jury spokesperson announced the verdict through sobs while Mitchell exhibited no emotion in the prisoner's box.

A date for sentencing has not been confirmed.