

CTV Calgary staff





Parks Canada continues to monitor the Kenow fire but says it’s now firmly established in the Cameron Valley along the Akamina Parkway.

The fire management team is also watching the fire in the Tamarack Basin which is expected to grow and move into the Blakiston Valley and towards the Red Rock Parkway.

Parks Canada is expecting intense fire behaviour Monday and Tuesday and says Wednesday appears to be another burning day but a downturn in the weather is expected on Thursday.

“The fire management team has identified many containment options to slow or stop the fire throughout the park and the different valleys using landscape features such as avalanche control paths, setting up sprinkler systems and planning fuel removal or influencing the fire through aerial ignition," says John Stoesser, Partnering, Engagement and Communications Officer, Waterton Lakes Field Unit.

Parks Canada says the teams are also using aggressive suppression actions on the north flank of the fire with helicopters and air tankers to keep the fire from entering into the Castle drainages and there is also extensive protections setup within Waterton townsite.

Current and incoming resources include 185 personnel, 14 aircraft, multiple fire engines, water tenders, and 16 specialized structural and wildland fire crews.

Highways 5 and 6 are now closed at the boundaries of Waterton Lakes National Park.

Powerful winds continue to blow smoke over the mountains and into the community.

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for the area.

The agency says the heavy smoke can cause increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches and shortness of breath.