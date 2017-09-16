Officials with Parks Canada say the effort to control a wildfire in Waterton National Park continues as the fire currently covers approximately 36,000 hectares of land.

The wildfire did not demonstrate any significant growth from Friday night into Saturday.

Waterton Lakes National Park remains closed to the public and an evacuation order remains in place. The Waterton townsite is, at present, out of harm’s way but its proximity to the active, high intensity wildfire has prompted officials to keep the area closed to community members.

A lack of precipitation combined with this weekend’s dry, warm weather and strong wind presents the potential for the wildfire to spread significantly.

For updated information on evacuations and closures related to the wildfire visit Parks Canada’:Waterton – Kenow Fire.