Parks Canada says intense fire behaviour is forecast for the next two or three days and there is a high probability the Kenow wildfire will round the corner at Akamina Pass and enter the Cameron Valley in Waterton Lakes National Park Monday.

In an update released Monday afternoon, Parks Canada says the wildfire travelled another four point five kilometres southeast along the Akamina Valley Sunday.

As of Monday morning, the fire is approximately one point five kilometres from Akamina Pass and has moved 11.5 kilometres down this valley over the past three days.

The wildfire is about 11,400 hectares in size.

Parks Canada says the unified command team has identified many containment options, including areas for strategic burnouts and sprinkler lines, to slow or stop the wildfire should it enter the park.

Current and incoming resources include 185 personnel, 14 aircraft, multiple fire engines, water tenders, and 16 specialized structural and wildland fire crews.

Powerful winds continue to blow smoke over the mountains and into the community.

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for the area.

The agency says the heavy smoke can cause increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches and shortness of breath.