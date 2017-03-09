

The victim of an alleged sexual assault who had her actions questioned by a Calgary judge during her alleged attacker’s trial is pleased to hear that the Justice will not preside over any other trials.

The 24-year-old woman, who cannot be named under a publication ban, says she has waited a long time to hear that Justice Robin Camp’s time as a judge had reached its end.

“I’m just really happy and proud of myself,” said the woman. “Just proud that I made a small difference in how judges treat victims.”

During the 2014 trial in connection with an alleged sex assault that occurred during a house party in 2011, Justice Camp asked the woman, who was a teenager at the time of the attack, ‘Why couldn’t you just keep your knees together?’ suggesting she could have prevented the rape.

Camp acquitted the defendant in the controversial case. In a second trial, another judge also found the man not guilty of sexual assault.

On Thursday, Camp announced his resignation.

Camp’s resignation follows the Canadian Judicial Council’s recommendation that he be removed from the bench. The Council referred to Camp’s conduct as ‘manifestly and profoundly destructive’ and stating he was incapable of holding judicial office.

Federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould awaited a unanimous vote in the House of Commons on Camp’s removal when Camp announced he would step down.

“From my perspective as minister and the perspective of our government, sexual assault and gender-based violence is in no form acceptable,” said Wilson-Raybould.

For the woman targeted by Camp’s controversial comments in court, the Justice’s resignation is the latest step in her attempt to heal.

“I was feeling so unhopeful and down and not very hopeful about the justice system,” said the woman. “It has turned around by this.”

With files from CTV’s Kathy Le