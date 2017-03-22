Energy insiders claim the provincial government’s recent awarding of the Residential No-Charge Energy Savings Program contract to an Ontario-based company was a missed opportunity to grow the industry within Alberta.

In late February, the provincial government announced all Alberta households were eligible to receive a visit from a qualified agent where energy efficient products would be installed including:

LED lightbulbs

High-efficiency shower heads

Faucet aerators

Advanced power bars

Smart thermostats

The contract for the program was awarded to Ecofitt, described by the company as ‘a conservation focused manufacturer, wholesaler and supplier of products and programs’, based in Ontario. The company does have an office located in Calgary.

Stephen Farell, owner of VerdaTech Energy Management & Consulting Inc. in Calgary, says he’s not surprised Ecofitt’s bid proved successful given the company's experience handling energy efficiency programs.

“In all fairness, this was an open bid so multiple companies could bid, Alberta companies inclusive,” said Farrell. “I don’t think there’s any company that was ideal for this in Alberta. It doesn’t mean we couldn’t have grown.”

Verdatech was not in the running for the contract. “We did not put a bid on it, it’s not our wheelhouse, but we are very much involved in energy efficiency in Alberta. That’s what we do.”

Farrell believes the province's decision process emphasized experience which likely eliminated all of the applicants from Alberta, a move he considers short-sighted. Farrell says the program, in practice, would not require workers with high skillsets and awarding the program to a local company would have created jobs while potentially establishing Alberta as an industry leader with a highly-valued, exportable service.

“From a personal point of few, as an Albertan and as a taxpayer, this could have been run internally, this could have been employing Albertans, this could have been a showstopper for Alberta for future generations and for future programs instead of bringing people in from outside the province.“

“There’s a lot of money involved in this. I think there should have been an Alberta-based or Alberta-run program.”

Alberta’s Minister of Environment Shannon Phillips says money did play a role in the awarding of the contract. “(Ecofitt) were the winning bid because they were three times less expensive than any of the Alberta companies and several other companies bids as well,” said Phillips.

Phillips adds Ecofitt is expected to create at least 70 new jobs in Calgary.

The province’s commitment to energy efficiency is having a significant, albeit temporary, impact on a number of small businesses in Alberta. Many Albertans are hesitant to make purchases as they await the details of Alberta’s energy rebate program.

Adam Jones, the owner of MAXgreen Windows and Doors Ltd., says the province’s delay in releasing the particulars of the rebate program is hurting his bottom line.

“What we’re seeing is a lot more customers wanting to hold off and wait to see what the government is going to announce before doing anything,” said Jones. “The fear, I think, is missing out on these potential rebates if they've gone ahead with the work prior.”

Jones says demand for quotes is at an all-time high and he’s resorted to offering his own carbon tax incentives, instant rebates on window purchases, to entice customers to buy.

For additional information regarding energy efficiency, or to enroll in the Residential No-Charge Energy Savings Program, visit Energy Efficiency Alberta.

With files from CTV's Kamil Karamali