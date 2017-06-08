A 39-year-old Lethbridge woman has succumbed to her injuries in hospital after being hit by a minivan early Thursday morning.

According to the Lethbridge Police Service, the woman was on foot when she was struck by an eastbound minivan in the centre lane of Whoop-Up Drive shortly before 4:00 a.m. The woman was transported to Chinook Regional Hospital but she did not survive.

The deceased has been identified as Gwendalyn Marie Creeley, 39, of Lethbridge.

The minivan driver was not seriously injured in the collision.

Police continue to investigate the fatal crash but charges are not anticipated against the 70-year-old driver of the minivan. Investigators say evidence indicates the pedestrian had been drinking.