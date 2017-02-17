Police in Lethbridge are looking for a suspect in connection with a sexual assault that took place on Thursday.

Investigators say that at about 3:56 p.m., a 30-year-old woman was walking near the playground near Henderson Lake when an unknown male approached her.

The man touched her inappropriately and then fled the area.

The suspect is described as:

Caucasian

Early 40s

Average height

Approximately 180 lbs

Short brown hair

Beard

He was wearing a brown shirt and beige pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-328-4444.