Lethbridge police looking for suspect in sexual assault
Published Friday, February 17, 2017 10:34AM MST
Police in Lethbridge are looking for a suspect in connection with a sexual assault that took place on Thursday.
Investigators say that at about 3:56 p.m., a 30-year-old woman was walking near the playground near Henderson Lake when an unknown male approached her.
The man touched her inappropriately and then fled the area.
The suspect is described as:
- Caucasian
- Early 40s
- Average height
- Approximately 180 lbs
- Short brown hair
- Beard
He was wearing a brown shirt and beige pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-328-4444.
