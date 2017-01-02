Lethbridge police search for missing woman
Sarah Chief Calf has been missing since New Year's Eve.
Published Monday, January 2, 2017 3:49PM MST
Police are seeking public assistance in locating a woman who has not been seen since New Year’s Eve.
Sarah Chief Calf, 20, was last seen at about 10:00 p.m. that night. She also goes by the last name of Fair.
She is described as:
- First Nations
- 5’6” or 167 cm tall
- 120 lbs or 54 kg
- Black hair and brown eyes
- Last seen wearing a black leather jacket
Anyone with information on Sarah’s whereabouts is asked to call police 403-328-4444.