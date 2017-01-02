Police are seeking public assistance in locating a woman who has not been seen since New Year’s Eve.

Sarah Chief Calf, 20, was last seen at about 10:00 p.m. that night. She also goes by the last name of Fair.

She is described as:

First Nations

5’6” or 167 cm tall

120 lbs or 54 kg

Black hair and brown eyes

Last seen wearing a black leather jacket

Anyone with information on Sarah’s whereabouts is asked to call police 403-328-4444.