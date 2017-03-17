The City of Lethbridge is asking residents to limit their water consumption in an effort to prevent a potential boil water order.

In a statement released Friday afternoon, city officials stated ice jams and the quick thaw is creating high turbidity in the Oldman River, complicating the treatment process at the water treatment plant.

The City of Lethbridge asks that residents and businesses do their part including:

Avoiding all outdoor water use including the washing of vehicles

Restricting water usage to only essential uses including cooking

Avoiding long showers, running dishwashers and washing clothes

Not hoarding water

The water limitation request will remain in effect until further notice.