Lethbridge residents asked to reduce water use as treatment plant battles quick thaw
Published Friday, March 17, 2017 5:08PM MDT
The City of Lethbridge is asking residents to limit their water consumption in an effort to prevent a potential boil water order.
In a statement released Friday afternoon, city officials stated ice jams and the quick thaw is creating high turbidity in the Oldman River, complicating the treatment process at the water treatment plant.
The City of Lethbridge asks that residents and businesses do their part including:
- Avoiding all outdoor water use including the washing of vehicles
- Restricting water usage to only essential uses including cooking
- Avoiding long showers, running dishwashers and washing clothes
- Not hoarding water
The water limitation request will remain in effect until further notice.
