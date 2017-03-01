Charges have been laid against a man in connection with an incident involving a woman inside her apartment last week.

On February 25, a woman and her friends went to a southeast Calgary pub along with another man, the maintenance worker at the woman’s apartment.

At the end of the evening, the woman returned home alone and went to bed.

Early the next morning, she awoke to find a man crouching by her bed that she recognized as the maintenance worker.

Frightened, the woman told him to leave her apartment immediately. The man left and the woman contacted police.

“Considering what she’s gone through, she has a lot of supports, friends, support systems in place. Obviously she was quite shocked by what happened. We are providing her with victim assistance and we are working with our community partners to provide her additional support that she may need,” said Staff Sergeant Bruce Walker with the Calgary Police Service Sex Crimes Unit. “There was no physical altercation but there was a conversation but he left immediately.”

Phillip Allan Skulnec, 38, of Calgary has been charged with break and enter with intent to commit a sexual assault.

Authorities say that Skulnec had access to all of the buildings in the complex due to his employment as a maintenance worker.

“I would certainly encourage that if you’re going to have someone in a position where they have access to people’s dwellings, apartment complexes, that they would do a background check of their employees,” said Walker. “We reached out to the Crown prosecutor and given the circumstance it was the appropriate charge to lay at the time.”

He is expected in court on March 6, 2017.

“There’s no evidence to say that there are other victims out there but we always encourage victims of sexual assault to come forward at any time to report,” said Walker.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

TEXT: tttTIPS to 274637