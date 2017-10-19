Authorities in Airdrie say that a smoldering cigarette is to blame for a large grassfire in Balzac that destroyed one home and significantly damaged another.

The Airdrie Fire Department traced the source of the blaze to a small grassy area near the intersection of Township Road 294 and Range Road 264.

It's believed that that's where someone dropped a lit cigarette that sparked a small fire. The blaze spread quickly due to the extreme wind conditions on Tuesday afternoon.

Police have not commented on the investigation or the possibility of charges.

More to come.