Officials say Sharp Hill wildfire caused by discarded cigarette
Fire investigators have determined that the fire in Balzac on Tuesday came from a smoldering cigarette near Township Road 294 and Range Road 264.
Published Thursday, October 19, 2017 10:53AM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 19, 2017 11:10AM MDT
Authorities in Airdrie say that a smoldering cigarette is to blame for a large grassfire in Balzac that destroyed one home and significantly damaged another.
The Airdrie Fire Department traced the source of the blaze to a small grassy area near the intersection of Township Road 294 and Range Road 264.
It's believed that that's where someone dropped a lit cigarette that sparked a small fire. The blaze spread quickly due to the extreme wind conditions on Tuesday afternoon.
Police have not commented on the investigation or the possibility of charges.
More to come.