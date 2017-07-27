Authorities in Innisfail say they are looking for a driver who reportedly struck and killed a flock of Canada geese last week.

RCMP says that more than two dozen of the birds were hit by a vehicle near a lake north of Highway 590 last Wednesday.

An eyewitness reported the incident to police, saying they saw the driver leave the scene.

Mounties say there is an appropriate response that must be taken when an animal is hit and this driver ignored that.

“If you’re behind the wheel, the proper thing to do would be stop and assess damage to your vehicle,” said Chris Matechuk, Staff Sergeant with the Innisfail RCMP. “If the wildlife is still alive, laying injured on the side of the road, call Fish and Wildlife, call us; that would be the proper thing to do.”

RCMP hasn’t been able to find the driver and doesn’t believe there is much chance they will ever be found.

If anyone does come forward with information about the incident, they will reopen the investigation.