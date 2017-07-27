Calgary police have identified a person of interest who is believed to be an associate of a woman wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a quadruple homicide earlier this month.

Yu Chieh Liao, also known as Diana Liao, is being sought by police who believe that the 24-year-old woman played a significant role in the deaths of Glynnis Fox, Cody Pfeiffer and Tiffany Ear on July 10 and Hanock Afowerk, whose body was found two days later.

Investigators believe Liao is in Eastern Canada right now.

“We believe Yu Chieh Liao… is currently in Ontario or Quebec. It is also believed that she may have dyed her hair and changed her hairstyle,” said CPS Homicide Staff Sergeant Martin Schiavetta in a release.

Liao is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for fraud in an unrelated matter.

Police have now identified a black male traveling with her as Tewodros Mutugeta Kebede, 25.

Kebede has already been arrested in Toronto on unrelated charges.

CPS believes there were more people involved in the deaths of the four victims and are continuing to look for other crime scenes.

Anyone who may have information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org