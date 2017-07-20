Calgary police are letting the public know that a number of Hells Angels Motorcycle Club members are expected to be in the city for a gathering this weekend and officers will be stepping up patrols to monitor the group’s activities.

HAMC members will be here for an event and police say they don’t expect an increased risk to public safety but that they will be working with RCMP to ensure the attendees abide by the law.

“We have reached out to them to let them know that we expect them to have an enjoyable and lawful event and they’ve relayed back that they’re wishes are the same. And the level of concern here has more to do with the presence of up to 500 motorcycles in the city wearing gang insignia. We just wanted to make the public aware that we are aware of this event and we’re prepared to deal with it if need be,” said CPS Acting Supt. Joe Brar.

Police say the event is the 20th anniversary of the Calgary Hells Angels Motorcycle chapter and a Canada ride.

“So we’re expecting Hells Angels Motorcycle Club members from across Canada and their support clubs to be attending Calgary this weekend,” said Brar. “The information we have suggests that they’ll be hosting several social events at their club house on 84th Street SE. However, aside from that, they’ll visit local establishments, go on motorcycle rides and all sorts of activities like that.”

Police say there is the potential for violence associated with these events but that most take place without incident.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity concerning outlaw motorcycle gangs (OMGs) can report it by calling 911 for a crime in progress, the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or by anonymously contacting Crime Stoppers using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org