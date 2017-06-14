Two people have been arrested following an afternoon police pursuit in southern Alberta that included the discharge of an RCMP firearm.

Shortly after 2:00 p.m., members of the Raymond RCMP detachment attempted to stop a suspected stolen vehicle at an undisclosed location in the Raymond-McGrath area. According to RCMP, the driver refused to comply and, during the attempted escape, the suspect vehicle struck two police vehicles.

Additional resources, including members of the Lethbridge Police Service and aerial support from the Calgary Police Service’s HAWCS (Helicopter Air Watch for Community Safety), were deployed and assisted in the pursuit. A third police vehicle was struck and damaged during the chase and an RCMP officer fired their service firearm.

The suspect vehicle stopped near the town of Foremost and the two suspects, ages not disclosed, were arrested. Charges are pending against the unnamed male suspect and the unnamed female suspect.