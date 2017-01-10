Massive increases in property assessments for some Calgary businesses leave them wondering how they will keep their doors open.

One art framing company is facing an assessment hike of 75 per cent, which means a big tax hike is soon to follow.

“I knew there was going to be an increase but I was shocked,” said Bernard Drouin, who owns 17th Avenue Framing. “For mine to go up 75 per cent just doesn’t make sense, that 75 per cent increase in property value equates to 93 per cent in my taxes, so my taxes are going from $2,000 a month to $3,500 a month, it’s like $21,000 to $41,000, so it's a huge increase that was definitely not budgeted for.”

Three quarters of Calgary businesses will see similar hikes as the city tries to make up for downtown property values that have dropped more than six per cent by redistributing the tax burden to properties that have not seen a decrease.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business says the city isn’t giving enough support to small business.

“If the downtown assessments have gone down $4 billion and the city of Calgary has only made $15 million available for relief, it's not fair, mom and pop shops out of the core have to shoulder this burden,” said Amber Ruddy.

The CFIB says the city should look at other means of making up for the loss, including wage freezes for non-union staff and postponing ideas of an Olympic bid.

News of the assessment hike comes as the downturn continues to grip Calgary. Drouin says sales at his art framing store have dropped nearly 40 per cent in the last two years, and he now he might lose everything.

“I would be losing my business, my property and my home,” he said. “I have good customers so I'll keep my fingers crossed that the economy doesn't go further down and that better times are ahead.”

If you disagree with your assessment, you have until March 6th to file an appeal. Last year about 4,500 Calgarians appealed the value of their assessments but the city couldn't say how many of those appeals were successful.

CFIB encourages businesses owners to phone its counsellors for help filing an appeal.

-with files from Alesia Fieldberg