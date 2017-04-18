A new energy efficiency program is being rolled out at the end of the month and homeowners and local contractors will soon be able to purchase certain home improvement products at a discount.

Alberta’s Residential Retail Products program starts on April 28 and will offer rebates of up to $3500 on things like insulation, windows and water heaters.

Eligible energy efficient products include:

Homeowners will have to qualify to get in on the discounts and must select a contractor from an approved list for installation in order to be eligible.

“Energy efficiency is a win-win for the economy and the environment,” said Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Climate Change Office. “Alberta is the only jurisdiction in North America without energy efficiency programming and so really, once again, this is a piece of the puzzle that other jurisdictions have enjoyed for some time and really forms part of the starter kit, if you will, of energy efficiency programs that other jurisdictions have had.”

A database of Alberta-based registered contractors will be posted on the Energy Efficiency Website when the program launches to help people navigate through the program.

Contractors interested in being added to the registry can apply HERE and must meet the following criteria:

Be a legally registered business in Alberta

Have current liability insurance

Have current Workers’ Compensation coverage

Complete a short training course

Homeowners are advised to get three quotes from registered contractors for any work and officials say the rebates will go to the homeowner once the project is finished.

“The majority of the funding associated with the program is going directly to Alberta contractors who choose to register with the program and participate and to the homeowner rebates that are delivered to individual homeowners who will choose to participate,” said Monica Curtis, CEO, Energy Efficiency Alberta.

For more information on Energy Efficiency Alberta programs click HERE.