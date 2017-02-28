

CTV Calgary Staff





Albertans looking to make their homes and businesses more energy efficient will soon be able to take advantage of an energy rebate program being offered by the NDP government.

The program, funded by money from the carbon tax, encourages people to find efficiencies in their homes and businesses.

Officials say the program will use $645M over the next five years, all coming from the carbon tax that Albertans began paying in January.

The program will offer free installation of high efficiency light bulbs, water fixtures and programmable thermostats.

By the end of April, there will also be rebates on efficient appliances.

So how much will you save by signing up for the program? A private company called Ecofitt along with Energy Efficiency Alberta will roll out the program for the government and said savings would be noticeable.

“If we are able to, let’s say as an example, install 10 LEDs, we are taking out the old incandencent, doing the water measure, the Emberteck, you're looking at ball park $130 over the course of a year,” said Tammy Wagner, Ecofitt Technician.

The program is open for residential properties, with programs coming in April for businesses, non-profits and institutions.

“By taking some simple steps to increase energy efficiency, things like using energy efficient lightbulbs or a programmable thermostat, you'll not only be helping the environment, you'll be saving yourself some money,” said Environment Minister Shannon Phillips, who also said on Monday that Alberta used to be the only province without a program like this.

“It’s very clear that programs like this that Albertans have been waiting for for some time, would not exist without the carbon levy. These are being funded directly by carbon levy revenues and will help Albertans reduce their bills and lower their energy costs.”

Phillips also said the program will create green employment opportunities.

“They create good, mortgage-paying opportunities for insulators, the construction industry, electricians, boilermakers, they create new opportunities in new industries for energy audits, for clean technology, demand-side management and for power engineers,” she said.

The province’s rebate program is tied to another energy incentive announced in Alberta on Monday.

The government will be spending $36M to try to get people to install solar cells on their homes and businesses.

The funding is also coming from the carbon tax and the goal is to have 10,000 rooftops converted to solar energy within three years.