***WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES: Photos of the euthanized dog appear below***

The Calgary Humane Society is asking for help from the public to assist its ongoing effort to identify the owner of a dog that has been euthanized after being found in severe medical distress.

On Tuesday, October 10, peace officers with the Calgary Humane Society responded to a location near the intersection of 24 Street and Anderson Road Southwest following reports a puppy had been abandoned in a garbage dumpster.

The wounded dog, believed to be a Labrador/Australian Cattle Dog cross, was alive but in severe medical distress. Officials believe the puppy had been in the dumpster for as long as 48 hours and a decision was made by veterinarians to euthanize the animal to end its suffering.

The female puppy is described as white with faint grey spots and officials believe she was between eight and ten weeks old.

“Regardless of the sources of this dog’s catastrophic injuries, discarding this visibly injured puppy in a dumpster was a callous criminal act,” said Brad Nichols, the Calgary Humane Society’s senior manager of animal cruelty investigations. “This puppy deserves justice and we hope the public can help us serve just that by providing information toward the identity of the individual responsible.”

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the vicinity of Anderson Road and 24 St SW in the days prior to the discovery of the distressed dog or knows the identity of the dog’s owner is asked to contact the Calgary Humane Society at 403-205-4455 (case reference number 25613C).