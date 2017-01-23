Gleichen RCMP is asking for public assistance in finding a man wanted on numerous charges.

Scott Aaron Stimson, 30, is wanted on charges including:

Assault with a weapon

Pointing a firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

The charges stem from an investigation on Siksika Nation. Stimson is known to travel between Siksika Nation and Calgary.

He is described as:

6’2” or 187 cm tall

180 lbs. or 81 kg

Indigenous male

Brown hair and eyes

RCMP is asking people not to approach Stimson. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact police or Crime Stoppers.