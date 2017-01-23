Gleichen RCMP is asking for public assistance in finding a man wanted on numerous charges.

Scott Aaron Stimson, 30, is wanted on charges including:

  • Assault with a weapon
  • Pointing a firearm
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

The charges stem from an investigation on Siksika Nation. Stimson is known to travel between Siksika Nation and Calgary.

He is described as:

  • 6’2” or 187 cm tall
  • 180 lbs. or 81 kg
  • Indigenous male
  • Brown hair and eyes

RCMP is asking people not to approach Stimson. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact police or Crime Stoppers.