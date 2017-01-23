RCMP search for man wanted on firearms-related charges
Scott Aaron Stimson is wanted by RCMP for assault and weapons charges.
Published Monday, January 23, 2017 10:44AM MST
Gleichen RCMP is asking for public assistance in finding a man wanted on numerous charges.
Scott Aaron Stimson, 30, is wanted on charges including:
- Assault with a weapon
- Pointing a firearm
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
The charges stem from an investigation on Siksika Nation. Stimson is known to travel between Siksika Nation and Calgary.
He is described as:
- 6’2” or 187 cm tall
- 180 lbs. or 81 kg
- Indigenous male
- Brown hair and eyes
RCMP is asking people not to approach Stimson. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact police or Crime Stoppers.
